Ford just doubled down on Apple CarPlay while embracing Google's Android Auto software.

On Thursday, the 2025 Ford Explorer debuted featuring a mild facelift with larger screens, better Apple CarPlay integration, and the ability to play video games while parked. The future of waiting at soccer practice in the parking lot could be more entertaining when the 2025 Explorer goes into production in the second quarter of 2024.

The lineup's been paired down to four trims including Activ, ST-Line, ST, and Platinum. Prices will jump $2,765 with a base price of $41,220 including $1,595 destination charge. The most expensive Explorer will cost $53,120. The more trail-oriented Timberline model will return later.

2025 Ford Explorer

The biggest changes to the Explorer take place inside. All Explorers now feature a full-width soundbar spanning the dashboard wrapped in fabric. Top trims feature a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. Every Explorer sports a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. What few buttons remain include a volume knob and controls for certain safety systems such as four-way hazards and active lane control. The interface for the climate control system is now completely embedded in the touchscreen.

2025 Ford Explorer 2025 Ford Explorer

The touchscreen runs on Google's Android Automotive OS, which brings along the Google Play store with the ability to download apps. Ford partnered with Gameloft for an exclusive version of Asphalt Nitro 2 downloadable to the Explorer with a customized Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Any Bluetooth gaming controller can be paired with the system. Despite running Android Automotive OS the touchscreen can split-screen to display navigation via Apple CarPlay while simultaneously displaying the media system from the vehicle. Apple Maps will also display the full map, not just turn-by-turn directions, in the digital gauge cluster. Wireless Android Auto is onboard as well.

A standard 5G cellular connection keeps the system operating and will enable over-the-air software updates. The first year of the cellular connection is complimentary, but Ford said pricing has to be determined after that first year.

Ford's bringing its BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free Level 2 driver assist system to the Explorer. The hardware will be standard on ST Line, ST, and Platinum. Buyers can pay $700 at the time of purchase for a 1-year subscription, otherwise the Explorer comes with a free 90-day trial. After the trial period BlueCruise will cost either $75 per month or $800 each year to continue functioning.

2025 Ford Explorer

Active, and ST Line Explorers are powered by a 2.3-liter turbo-4 with 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Upper trim ST and Platinum models have a 3.0-liter turbo-6 under the hood with 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and all-wheel drive is available. Every Explorer gets a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The simplified lineup sports a 5,000-pound tow rating with every Explorer coming standard with a Class III receiver, heated front seats, blind-spot monitors, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive curse control along with a power tailgate. Ford's Terrain Management driving modes are now standard as well.

It'll take a keen eye to spot the 2025 Explorer. The front has new headlights, a revised grille, and new air curtains for better aerodynamics. The rear end adopts vertical LED taillights that now bleed into the tailgate.