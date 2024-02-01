Ford just doubled down on Apple CarPlay while embracing Google's Android Auto software.
On Thursday, the 2025 Ford Explorer debuted featuring a mild facelift with larger screens, better Apple CarPlay integration, and the ability to play video games while parked. The future of waiting at soccer practice in the parking lot could be more entertaining when the 2025 Explorer goes into production in the second quarter of 2024.
The lineup's been paired down to four trims including Activ, ST-Line, ST, and Platinum. Prices will jump $2,765 with a base price of $41,220 including $1,595 destination charge. The most expensive Explorer will cost $53,120. The more trail-oriented Timberline model will return later.
2025 Ford Explorer
The biggest changes to the Explorer take place inside. All Explorers now feature a full-width soundbar spanning the dashboard wrapped in fabric. Top trims feature a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. Every Explorer sports a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. What few buttons remain include a volume knob and controls for certain safety systems such as four-way hazards and active lane control. The interface for the climate control system is now completely embedded in the touchscreen.
2025 Ford Explorer
2025 Ford Explorer
The touchscreen runs on Google's Android Automotive OS, which brings along the Google Play store with the ability to download apps. Ford partnered with Gameloft for an exclusive version of Asphalt Nitro 2 downloadable to the Explorer with a customized Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Any Bluetooth gaming controller can be paired with the system. Despite running Android Automotive OS the touchscreen can split-screen to display navigation via Apple CarPlay while simultaneously displaying the media system from the vehicle. Apple Maps will also display the full map, not just turn-by-turn directions, in the digital gauge cluster. Wireless Android Auto is onboard as well.
A standard 5G cellular connection keeps the system operating and will enable over-the-air software updates. The first year of the cellular connection is complimentary, but Ford said pricing has to be determined after that first year.
2025 Ford Explorer