We drove the 2024 Lexus GX 550 and walked away shocked at how balanced the body-on-frame SUV is. Tackling both on- and off-road performance while maintaining Lexus levels of luxury, it seems Lexus painted a bullseye on Land Rover and hit the mark.

Multiple reports point to a massive shakeup in Formula 1. Signs point to Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes mid-contract and signing with Ferrari for the 2025 season. Talks are reportedly in "advanced stages" with an announcement thought to be imminent.

The 2025 Ford Explorer debuted with a simplified lineup, larger screens, better tech integration, and the BlueCruise hands-free driver-assist system. The powertrains carry over and the hybrid is still MIA, but the interior has received an update with a new dashboard featuring a full-width sound bar.

