We took the 2024 Lexus GX 550 on- and off-road. After our brief time with it we concluded that Land Rover dealers should be nervous. With a new platform, a turbocharged engine, plenty of modern tech, and a sharp design, the GX is set to win over buyers when it hits dealers this spring.

Polestar 5

Volvo pulled the plug on Polestar funding. The Swedish automaker said it is handing its stake of Polestar to Chinese-owned Geely. Volvo itself is a subsidiary of Geely, though the two automakers never fully merged. Volvo and Polestar will continue to collaborate across the R&D, manufacturing, after-sales support, and commercial aspects of business.

2025 Ford Explorer

The 2025 Ford Explorer debuted with a simplified lineup trimmed to just four models. The hybrid powertrain is MIA and the base price has increased $2,765 to $41,220, but every Explorer will now feature a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 13.2-inch touchscreen, and heated seats.

2026 Audi Q9 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The 2026 Audi Q9 full-size SUV continued to undergo testing. Spotted in the snow, Audi's largest people mover was still heavily clad in camouflage. No clear shot of the interior has been taken yet, but big screens are expected.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept

Lamborghini reconfirmed its first electric car will arrive in 2028, but noted a second EV will follow in 2029. The first BEV will be a high-riding 2+2 GT previewed in 2023 by the Lanzador concept. The second EV is said to be an electric Super SUV.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

We spent time in the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and found it has aged with grace. The premium crossover SUV has some packaging compromises and dated tech, but it's one of the best-driving small crossover SUVs on the market. The quick steering ratio, well-tuned suspension, and punchy turbo-4 provide plenty of grins.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

The Jeep Wagoneer S debuted online with a handful of photos and few details. The automaker once again confirmed the electric SUV will go on sale this fall and the screen-filled interior will be available with a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system. Riding on the STLA Large platform, the Wagoneer S will have up to 600 hp and be able to sprint from 0-60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.