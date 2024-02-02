We drove the Mercedes-Benz G 63 4x4 Squared the way it's supposed to be driven: on-road and off. With 13.8 inches of ground clearance, three locking differentials, and 577 hp, this SUV is one of the most capable off-road vehicles in production today. It has a base price of $349,000 and it's not available on the Mercedes website, so spotting one in the wild is a feat in itself.

Seven-time F1 World-Champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes after 11 years and drive for Ferrari on a multi-year contract beginning with the 2025 season. When he suits up in red Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc and replace Carlos Sainz. Mercedes didn't announce who will take Hamilton's seat in the shakeup, while Sainz said he will have news about his own future "in due course."

Lotus will reportedly unveil an electric sports car in 2025. Production is expected to start in 2027. The sports car will follow a smaller electric SUV that's set to be unveiled later this year and slot under the Eletre. The moves will bring Lotus' electric lineup to four vehicles in total in just a handful of years.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 4x4 Squared unlocks the off-road cheat code

Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes, signs with Ferrari for 2025 F1 season

Electric Lotus sports car reportedly debuting in 2025

Survey: Dealers think Biden is moving too fast on EVs

Uncertain-T hot rod icon surfaces, hitting show circuit

2024 Lexus RZ review

Hyundai and Kia unveil Active Air Skirt to help improve EV range

Most Ford EV drivers will get Tesla charge-port adapters for free

Volvo stops funding Polestar, hands stake to Chinese-owned Geely

Redesigned 2024 GMC Acadia costs at least $5,800 more