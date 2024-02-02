The 2026 Audi SQ9 broke cover, Rivian filed a bed rack patent, and the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz came into focus. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2026 Audi SQ9 hit public roads in prototype form a mere week after the more pedestrian Q9 prototypes broke cover. Sporting the same body at this early stage in development (right down to the grilles), it's the quad exhaust tips and turbo plumbing that gave the prototype away. New intercoolers could be seen up front.

Lewis Hamilton shook the Formula 1 world with a surprise announcement that he's leaving Mercedes-AMG Petronas to race for Ferrari. The Brit, who is a seven-time World Champion, will suit up in the red uniform starting with the 2025 season.

Rivian filed a patent for a bed rack system that would be plug-and-play for owners. Most aftermarket solutions are tailored to fit various trucks with clamps and bolts, but this system would slide directly into Rivian's proprietary mounts on the R1T pickup truck. When not in use the system could be stowed.

Stellantis' CEO claimed that electric vehicles' quick acceleration is a safety feature. The executive touted the ability for a quick EV to overtake slow moving traffic on a two-lane road. The automotive giant is set to debut multiple EVs in 2024, some of which can run from 0-60 mph in a claimed 2.0 seconds.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz began testing on public roads sporting heavy camouflage. Despite the camo, we could see a new grille that loses some of the LED daytime running lights. Chunkier wheel designs are coming along with revised LED taillights. Inside, expect buttons and knobs to find their way onto the dashboard.