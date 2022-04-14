The 2023 Subaru Outback made its public debut Wednesday at the 2022 New York International Auto Show sporting a bit of extra body cladding and upgrades to safety features and infotainment.

All 2023 Outback models except the Wilderness get a new front fascia with large vertical pieces of unpainted cladding, a bigger grille, and redesigned headlights and fog lights. The wheel-arch cladding was also changed to improve functionality, according to Subaru. Whether it's functional or not, it looks like the cladding is sprouting growths.

2023 Subaru Outback

In addition to the more rugged Wilderness model, the Outback lineup consists of base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring trim levels. Powertrain options are unchanged, consisting of a base 2.5-liter boxer-4 engine producing 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque, and a turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer-4 making 260 hp and 277 lb-ft . Both engines are teamed with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and standard all-wheel drive.

For 2023, the Onyx Edition is available with the base naturally aspirated engine. Introduced for the 2020 model year as an extension of the Premium trim level, it was previously available only with the turbo engine.

The 2023 Outback also gets a couple of notable infotainment updates. The optional 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Navigation-equipped models get what3words, which allows users to find locations without a precise address by assigning a three-word code to 10x10-foot boxes on a map.

2023 Subaru Outback

Also new for 2023 is a wide-angle mono camera as part of the EyeSight driver-assist system. Available on the range-topping Touring model, it expands the field of vision beyond what was achievable with the standard pair of forward-facing cameras, according to Subaru. The Outback Touring also adds a rear camera mirror.

Pricing and launch timing will be revealed at a later date. The Outback is built at Subaru's Lafayette, Indiana, factory alongside the Ascent, Impreza, and Legacy.

For more New York auto show news, head to our dedicated hub.