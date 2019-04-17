On the heels of the reveal of its redesigned 2020 Legacy at February’s 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Subaru has unveiled the sedan’s tougher, more capable cousin: the Outback.

The covers came off on Wednesday at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, where Subaru also confirmed that the latest Outback, the nameplate's sixth iteration, would reach showrooms in the fall as a 2020 model.

The Outback is among Subaru's best sellers and the Japanese brand ensured that the latest version of the popular soft-roader ups capability.

2020 Subaru Outback

It starts with a more powerful engine, in this case a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 that delivers 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, up from the 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of the previous generation's flat-6. Subaru quotes a 3,500-pound towing capacity for this engine. The standard engine remains a wimpy 2.5-liter flat-4, now rated at 182 hp and 176 lb-ft, up from 175 hp and 174 lb-ft previously.

Regardless of the engine, the 2020 Outback features a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive. The ground clearance checks in at 8.7 inches, which is the same as in the previous generation and higher than many so-called SUVs, and storage space is up slightly to 75.7 cubic feet.

Under the new sheet metal is Subaru's modular platform introduced in the 2017 Impreza. The use of high-tensile steels and innovative construction methods means the structure is stiffer and has better torsional rigidity than in the outgoing model, and is lighter to boot.

2020 Subaru Outback

Inside, both the base Outback’s 7.0-inch touchscreen and the tablet-like 11.6-inch touchscreen standard on other trim levels come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus availble WiFi. And standard across the range is a suite of electronic driver aids that includes adaptive cruise control with lane keep assist, a driver fatigue monitoring system, and more.

The 2020 Outback will be offered in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Limited XT and Touring XT grades, plus a new Onyx Edition XT. The latter packs a number of extras as standard, along with unique 18-inch wheels and black accents on the exterior.

