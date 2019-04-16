Nissan's Z and GT-R line of sports cars both turn 50 in 2019 and the automaker is celebrating with the reveal of new 50th anniversary 370Z and GT-R models at this week's New York International Auto Show.

The cars will be presented as part of a “Dream Garage” highlighting previous generations of both lines, which will include an original Datsun 240Z plus second- and fifth-generation GT-Rs. There will also be the million-dollar Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign coach-built special, which also celebrates the GT-R's 50th anniversary this year.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

As for the 50th anniversary version of Godzilla, which has been appropriately titled the GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition, it is based on the latest 2020 GT-R and will be offered up in Premium, Track Edition and Nismo model grades. It will also be offered in one of three colors, each a two-tone design inspired by GT-R race cars from Japan's various touring car series.

Sure to be the most popular is a combination of the previous-generation R34 GT-R's Bayside Blue with white stripes. Pearl White with red stripes and Super Silver with white stripes round out the 50th anniversary liveries.

Nissan 50th anniversary GT-R Nissan 50th anniversary GT-R Nissan 50th anniversary GT-R

The cabin of the special GT-R is finished in a gray color and there is also a unique steering wheel and shift knob trim amd special embossed seats. Alcantara is featured on the headliner and sunvisors.

For the 2020 model year, the Premium model's 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivers 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, while the Track Edition and Nismo models generate 600 hp and 481 lb-ft from the same engine. A 6-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive are standard across the range.

Nissan remains quiet about a successor to the current GT-R, although we know work on the new car is in progress and that Nissan is looking at adding electrification into the mix. Unfortunately, a release is likely years away still, even though the current GT-R has been with us for a decade already.

The New York auto show kicks off on Wednesday. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.