Infiniti is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations it unveiled the 2019 Q50 Signature Edition sport sedan on Wednesday at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

The rather non-descript special edition isn't about anything particularly fancy, but instead bundles some of the Q50's most popular features into one place. For example, many of the Essential Package features are present and standard. They include heated seats and a steering wheel, remote engine start, navigation, Infiniti's InTouch services for voice destination entry, and more. The ProAssist package is also standard, which fits a slew of active safety features into the sedan.

All 2019 Q50 Signature Editions also get very slight design cues. The front and rear fascia feature a set of 19-inch wheels exclusive to the Signature Edition. Special badging is present inside and out, while the cockpit also benefits from Kacchu aluminum trim and leather-appointed sport seats.

Best of all, the brand's 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine is standard equipment, which makes a respectable 300 horsepower here.

Infiniti didn't say exactly how many Q50 Signature Editions are planned for production, but it did emphasize this will be a limited-run car. Buyers will have the choice of Black Obsidian, Graphite Shadow, Liquid Platinum, Pure White, and Iridium Blue when the special edition sedans begin showing up at dealers this May.

