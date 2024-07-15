The 2025 Toyota GR86 received updates for 2025

The Hakone special-edition GR86 returns for 2025

2025 Toyota GR86s will arrive in dealers this fall

Toyota's GR86 sports car enters the 2025 model year with a raft of updates, including the return of the Hakone special-edition treatment that was last offered on the previous-generation 86.

The special edition's name hails from Japan's Hakone Turnpike, which is famous for its beautiful scenery and, more importantly for drivers, its series of switchbacks.

Like the previous Hakone special edition, the 2025 version is offered in an exclusive shade of green paint. It also comes with bronze-colored wheels measuring 18 inches in diameter, plus a body-colored rear spoiler, custom badging, and Ultrasuede trim in combination with leather on the seats. The interior is also fitted with a model-specific shift knob featuring bronze accents.

The Hakone special edition is based on the GR86 Premium grade, meaning it also comes with an 8-speaker audio system instead of the standard 6-speaker unit. Other upgrades include Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers, which other 2025 GR86 grades can receive via an available Performance Package.

2025 Toyota 86 Hakone special edition

All 2025 GR86 grades come with a 2.4-liter flat-4 engine rated at 228 hp. The engine spins the rear wheels via a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic.

For the 2025 model year, the throttle mapping was revised to make blipping the throttle during manual downshifts easier. The engine's torque control was also revised to improve throttle response and linearity, Toyota said. For the automatic transmission, the manual downshift mode was also tweaked to allow downshifts at higher rpm levels.

In the handling department, Toyota said it tweaked the dampers to improve handling response, and the electric power steering to improve feedback during cornering.

Standard features in the cabin include an 8.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment, six-way adjustable front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Various electronic driver-assist features are also standard, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure and sway warning systems.

The 2025 GR86 reaches dealerships in the fall, and Toyota has confirmed the Hakone special edition will be limited to 860 units for this market. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.