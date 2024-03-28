A new generation of the Porsche Panamera hatchback starts sales this spring as a 2024 model, though only the base grade will be available initially.

More options will arrive shortly after as 2025 models, including the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid that Porsche this week confirmed will carry a starting price of $192,995, including a $1,995 destination charge.

Other options available starting with the 2025 model year include the 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid, which were shown in February and are priced from $117,495 and $128,795, respectively. The base grade that will arrive first in showrooms is confirmed to start at $101,550. All figures include destination.

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

The Turbo E-Hybrid is the most badass grade in the range, though the jury is still out on whether Porsche will add a more extreme Turbo S E-Hybrid or perhaps even a Turbo GT à la the recently revealed 2025 Taycan Turbo GT.

For the Turbo E-Hybrid, Porsche has confirmed a peak output of 670 hp generated by a newly developed twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 paired with a single electric motor integrated with a standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Owners of this grade will enjoy 0-60 mph acceleration in just three seconds (with the Sport Chrono Package) and a top speed of 196 mph.

All electrified Panameras are plug-in hybrids, and with the new generation they feature faster charging, better throttle response, and a larger battery than in the previous generation. The battery grows from the previous 17.9 kwh to 25.9 kwh, and as a result owners can expect more electric range than the EPA-rated 20 miles of the current Panamera plug-in hybrids, though estimates for the new generation haven't been published. A more powerful 11-kw onboard AC charger will also reduce charging times to about 2.5 hours.

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

The Panamera rides an updated version of Volkswagen Group's MSB platform that debuted in the outgoing Panamera. Among the key changes is a new dual-chamber two-valve air suspension that enables adjustment of both rebound and compression. Active dampers are available for the plug-in hybrid grades.

Also new is the use of gray accents on the Turbo E-Hybrid grade. The gray color, known as Turbonite, will be used on all future Turbo models to help them stand out from the rest of the fleet. The gray accent will even extend to Porsche's famous crest logo. Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid buyers will also be able to select a set of center-lock wheels as an option.

Inside, the dash features a similar design to the one introduced in the updated 2024 Cayenne SUV, where the gear selector is mounted to the steering column. A 12.6-inch digital gauge cluster is joined by two touchscreen displays, one in the center of the dash that serves as the infotainment hub, and the second facing the front-seat passenger and mostly serving as a media hub. A fourth screen faces rear-seat passengers at the foot of the center console and controls media, navigation, and the ambient lighting.