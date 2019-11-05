BMW hasn't yet forgotten where it came from. On Monday, BMW unveiled the M2 CS with all the goodies we expected.

Ahead of its introduction Nov. 20 at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show, the 2020 BMW M2 CS was revealed online. There are few surprises here, but that's not a bad thing.

Built only for the 2020 model year, BMW is only making 2,200 M2 CS with U.S. production numbers still TBD.

2020 BMW M2 CS

The upgrades for the M2 CS over the M2 Competition starts under the hood with an uprated version of the S55 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 from the M4 Competition. With an estimated 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, the M2 CS sends 39 more horses (albeit no more torque) to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual (you #GiveAShift, right?) or optional 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The standard M quad exhaust setup is connected to a system with electronically controlled valves that will let the inline-6 sing all the way to its 7,600 rpm redline.

BMW said with the dual-clutch transmission the M2 CS can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds while that drops to 4.0 seconds with the 6-speed manual. Top speed should be about 174 mph.

Three radiators, an oil cooler, two pumps in the oil pan, and an oil sump baffle all work together to keep things cool and lubricated during high-speed driving. A transmission oil cooler is standard when buyers opt for the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission while an electronic locking differential in the rear helps maintain traction both on the track and in slippery situations.

2020 BMW M2 CS

Standard adaptive dampers adjust with the three drive modes: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. To keep the M2 CS stiff, the steel subframe is bolted to the body frame without bushings, while the rear five-link suspension's control arms and wheel hubs are made from forged aluminum to shed weight.

The M2 CS scrubs that speed by using 15.75-inch vented rotors with 6-piston fixed calipers up front and 14.96-inch vented rotors grabbed by 4-piston calipers in the rear. For those that want to ensure brake fade is never an issue, a Carbon Ceramic Brake option can be ticked on the order sheet.

The M2 CS rolls on 19-inch forged wheels in a staggered setup with 245/35R19 tires up front and 265/35R19s in back. A high-gloss black finish is standard but a matte gold finish can be optioned (Eds note: Recommended), and buyers can choose between slick and sticky Michelin Cup 2 tires or summer performance tires.

2020 BMW M2 CS

The M2 CS might look like a standard M2 Competition with some bits pulled from the BMW Performance Parts Catalogue, but dig deeper.

To reduce weight, the vented hood on the M2 CS is made from carbon fiber and weighs half as much as a steel hood (BMW says the venting also helps increase downforce at the front end and aids with cooling efforts). An optional carbon fiber roof takes weight out of the tallest point of the M2, which is the best place to remove weight for handling. A new front splitter, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and M mirrors are all made out of carbon fiber as well.

2020 BMW M2 CS

Inside, the M2 CS keeps up its diet with a carbon fiber transmission tunnel that saves only 6 pounds but surely will be a point of pride at Cars & Coffee.

The dashboard, armrests, and steering wheel are trimmed with Alcantara while a CS badge is embroidered in red contrasting stitching on the passenger side of the dashboard. Black leather and Alcantara M Competition front seats feature the CS logo on the integrated headrests along with embroidered BMW M Motorsport stripes.

With a black interior and only four exterior colors to choose from—Alpine White, Misano Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, and Hockenheim Silver Metallic—buyers won't have to think too hard when it's time to place an order.

The only options on the 2020 M2 CS are the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, carbon ceramic brakes, matte gold wheels, and sticky Michelin Cup 2 tires.

Pricing and ordering details will be announced closer to the 2020 M2 CS's launch in spring 2020.