BMW is preparing a new generation of the 4-Series, and with it will come a new M4.

There's still plenty of life in the current M4, though, especially now that BMW is sweetening the deal by offering the car's M Competition Package as a standard feature. This represents a saving of $5,000.

BMW M3/M4 Competition Package

Launched in early 2016, the package boosts power from the car's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 from 425 to 444 horsepower. The package also enhances the handling via an upgraded suspension, reconfigured driving modes, and the Active M Differential rear diff. It also adds a set of unique 20-inch light alloys.

The upgrades help lower the 0-60 mph time by 0.1 second for both the M4 coupe and M4 Convertible, resulting in a time of 3.8 seconds for the coupe and 4.1 seconds for the convertible. In both cases the time is set with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

BMW M3/M4 Competition Package

The package also has some tweaks for the interior, including lightweight sport seats plus seat belts accented with M division colors. As a bonus, BMW is also making a premium audio system standard on the M4.

The M Competition Package and premium audio package will be standard on M4 coupe and M4 Convertible models built from July. Availability in the United States is yet to be announced but we should see the package as standard on 2020 models.