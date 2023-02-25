BMW revealed a mid-cycle refresh for its X5 M and X6 M performance SUVs this week. The updates are significant and include a new V-8 paired with mild-hybrid technology under the hood.

Bentley W-12 engine

Bentley confirmed that its twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 will bow out next year. The final and most powerful version of the unique engine will feature in the limited-edition Batur coupe, of which just 18 examples will be built.

Pininfarina Battista

The Pininfarina Battista set new quarter-mile and half-mile production-car records. The electric hypercar managed an 8.55-second elapsed time in the quarter mile and covered the half mile in 13.38 seconds.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A redesigned Maserati GranTurismo goes on sale this spring. Eventually, the new coupe will be joined by its convertible counterpart, a prototype for which was spotted testing this week. Like the coupe, the convertible will offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains.

2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz long-wheelbase spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Volkswagen's ID.Buzz is already on sale overseas but the electric van will finally reach U.S. showrooms later this year. The reason for the delay is that the U.S. will get a long-wheelbase version that's still in development, and one of the prototypes was also snapped this week.

2024 Cadillac 3-row electric SUV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another vehicle caught by the long lens of our spy photographers was a mid-size three-row electric SUV from Cadillac. It's one of five EVs Cadillac will have in its lineup by the end of 2024.

2024 Cadillac XT4

Another Cadillac in the headlines this week was the updated XT4. The update represents a mid-cycle refresh for the compact crossover and has seen the vehicle receive styling tweaks plus a tech overhaul.

Production of modern BMW 3.0 CSL in Dingolfing, Germany

And finally, BMW's modern interpretation of the legendary 3.0 CSL entered production. Just 50 will be built, each of them generating over 550 hp from a twin-turbo inline-6.