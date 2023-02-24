The 2024 Cadillac XT4 debuted, we spotted the 2024 Ford Explorer, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 got a price. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 received a fresh face and a new dashboard. Set to enter production this summer, the updated XT4 aligns some of the gas-powered compact crossover's styling elements with the electric Lyriq and ups the smallest Cadillac's luxury game.

The modern BMW 3.0 CSL entered production in Dingolfing, Germany. The modern interpretation of the legendary 3.0 CSL homologation special will cost 750,000 euros (approximately $797,650) and is based on the M4 CSL. Only 50 will be built.

We spotted the 2024 Ford Explorer testing on public roads. The refreshed crossover SUV will feature updated front and rear fascias. Inside, the Explorer will receive an updated dashboard with a digital gauge cluster and a larger touchscreen with a new user interface.

The Pininfarina Battista set new quarter-mile and half-mile production-car records. The electric hypercar managed an 8.55-second elapsed time in the quarter mile and covered the half mile in 13.38 seconds.

Hyundai announced the Ioniq 6 will cost $42,715 when it goes on sale this spring. EPA range ratings for the Ioniq 6 range from 240 to 361 miles per charge.