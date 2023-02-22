Buyers in the market for a compelling electric vehicle that won't break the bank have a great option in the new 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The sleek sedan is due at dealerships in the spring and has been priced from $42,715, including a $1,115 destination charge.

That starting price is for an SE grade with rear-wheel drive, 149 hp, 53 kwh of battery capacity, and an EPA range estimate of 240 miles. This particular option will only be available from the summer.

A smarter buy is the SE grade with rear-wheel drive, 225 hp, 77.4 kwh of battery capacity, and an EPA range estimate of 361 miles, which is priced from $46,615, including destination.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Opting for all-wheel drive bumps power to 320 hp but drops the range to 316 miles. All-wheel drive Ioniq 6 sedans come exclusively with the 77.4-kwh battery, and start at $50,115, including destination.

All range estimates are for Ioniq 6 sedans equipped with standard 18-inch wheels. Adding available 20-inch wheels will lower the estimates.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

With a wheelbase of 116.1 inches, the Ioniq 6 slides in between the longer 118.1-inch Kia EV6 and shorter 114.1-inch wheelbase of the Ioniq 5. Inside, the two-spoke steering wheel and the dashboard's twin 12.3-inch screens covered by a single pane of glass are similar to what you'll find in the Ioniq 5. And when it comes to charging, an 800-volt architecture means the Ioniq 6 should be able to charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes using a suitable fast charger, according to Hyundai.

Standard features on the Ioniq 6 include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple USB chargers, over-the-air update capability, ambient lightning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with interactive pixel lights, a rearview camera, and multiple driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic warning.