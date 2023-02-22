Volkswagen's ID.Buzz is already on sale overseas but the electric van will finally reach U.S. showrooms later this year. The reason for the delay is that the U.S. will get a long-wheelbase version that's still in development, and one of the prototypes was recently snapped by our spy photographer.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, a sleek electric sedan featuring strong Porsche and Mercedes-Benz vibes, goes on sale this spring. Pricing information has been released and the figures are comparable with the Tesla Model 3, but the Ioniq 6 has the range advantage.

Bentley's twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 engine is on its way out, the automaker has confirmed. The final and most powerful version of the unique engine will be the limited-edition Batur coupe, of which just 18 examples will be built. Speed versions of other models have it, too, and some build spots are still available.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Long-wheelbase 2024 VW ID.Buzz bound for US spotted testing

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan priced from $42,715

Bentley bids farewell to W-12 engine in 2024

2023 Cadillac CT4 review

2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M boast new V-8, Competition grade as standard

Toyota might start EV production in Kentucky in 2025

Jeep Wrangler chases Ford Bronco with wash-out floor, heavy-duty vinyl seats

2023 Ram 1500 review

McLaren patents triple-motor EV supercar powertrain

VW sees EV efficiency gains from optimizing its own components