A redesigned Maserati GranTurismo goes on sale this spring. Eventually, the new coupe will be joined by its convertible counterpart, and one has been spotted testing. Like the coupe, the convertible will offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains.

An updated Ford Explorer has also been spotted testing. Planned changes include revised styling, new screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub, and possibly more power under the hood. An updated version of the related Lincoln Aviator is also out testing and both should debut later this year.

Mercedes-Benz has provided more details on its plans to develop in-house an operating system for its future fleet. The new MB.OS system will debut around the middle of the decade in Mercedes' next-generation compact range and be able to control everything from the infotainment to self-driving systems to EV charging.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

