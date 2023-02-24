Toyota is increasing production of the 300-hp GR Corolla hot hatch due to popular demand. It also plans to offer the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, which was limited to just 1,500 units for 2023, for the 2024 model year and possibly beyond.

Porsche's CEO confirmed plans for an electric 718 last year and prototypes are currently testing on public roads. The latest prototype to be spotted is a 718 Boxster roadster, but an electric 718 Cayman coupe should be in the works as well. Both will feature technology and styling shared with Porsche's Mission R concept from 2021.

Land Rover is no stranger to SUVs with beefy engines, and its next is likely to be a hardcore Defender, possibly called SVX. We have fresh spy shots and video of a prototype for the new Defender variant, which reveal plenty of new details.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Toyota GR Corolla production increasing, Circuit Edition continues into 2024

2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV spy shots and video

2024 Land Rover Defender SVX spy shots and video

2023 Subaru Ascent review

Lordstown halts Endurance electric truck production

Study: Gas-vehicle resale worries could drive subscriptions

New Geely Galaxy sub-brand promises 7 cars in 2 years

2023 Nissan Versa review

Lamborghini reveals Huracán STO art car featuring cyberpunk style

Review: 2023 Kia Niro EV is a shakier value than it should be