Fiat's sole electric vehicle at present is the 500e minicar but it will soon be joined by two more battery-powered offerings.

Parent company Stellantis announced on Tuesday in a presentation outlining its financial results for 2022 that Fiat will launch two EVs in the second half of 2023.

The identity of the vehicles wasn't mentioned but one is thought to be a subcompact crossover related to the Jeep Avenger that was launched overseas last fall as Jeep's first EV.

The Fiat is expected to serve as the replacement for the 500X and feature styling similar to Fiat's Centoventi concept car from 2019. There are rumors the vehicle may arrive as the new Panda, as the current Panda has been on sale for over a decade. There will also be a related Alfa Romeo model, possibly called the Brennero.

New Fiat 500e

The identity of the second Fiat EV is less certain, though there are rumors it may be a new Punto subcompact hatch sharing its underpinnings with other subcompact hatch offerings from Stellantis like the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 2008.

There's the possibility one or both of the new EVs may reach the U.S. Fiat is already confirmed to be bringing the 500e to the U.S. in 2024, and CEO Olivier Francois has hinted that Fiat could introduce more EVs in this market.

Fiat will eventually transition to a fully electric lineup by around the end of the decade.