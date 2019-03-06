Fiat turns 120 years old this year, and to celebrate, the brand introduced the Concept Centoventi at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The concept stakes possible new ground for the brand's future.

The car is minimalistic. It would be up to owners to make a production version of the Concept Centoventi, should that come to be, into something more their own. In this respect, the concept rethinks owner customization. Fiat said the basic design is meant to recall the best of Fiats in the past, including the Panda of the 1980s. Otherwise, Fiat took a "less is more" approach with the concept. The blank canvass opens up a new way for customers to buy a car. Fiat said a production version of the Concept Centoventi would be able to select from four different bumpers, four roofs, four wheel colors, and four external wraps. Further, Mopar would offer another 114 accessories for owners to choose from, and drivers could install most of them with ease.

Fiat Concept Centoventi

Fiat said the car features a patented locking mechanism similar to the way Legos are stuck together. With this function, drivers could add cupholders, sound systems, and more by simply snapping the accessories into place. The idea is that owners could change their car any way they like any day. A new exterior color? Just swing the car to a service center for a quick wrap. Don't want to wait for a certain accessory? Print it yourself with a 3D printer.

Fiat Concept Centoventi

The boxy-looking electric car features a battery pack that provides 62 miles of range standard. However, owners would be able to customize driving range, too. Fiat said up to three other batteries would be offered to lock into place and expand the range to a maximum of 310 miles. Two go underneath the floor and would need a technician to install. The fourth clicks into place under the seat and the owner could easily take it out to charge it and swap it in when he or she needs extra range. Each extra battery provides an extra 62 miles. The charging cable is another neat feature. It's locked onto a reel. Owners coould easily make it reach either side of the car, and it could act as a hub for other cars to share energy.

Fiat Concept Centoventi concept

The cockpit includes both futuristic and more traditional elements. A driver's phone can be clipped to the dash to provide navigation and other features, which Fiat says is ideal for Millennials. This solution pairs with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. A second more current system uses one large 20-inch digital screen for the gauge cluster and infotainment. The seats feature a 3D knit with recycled yarn, while the plastics that make up the seats are made from a new process that creates a finish that's soft to the touch.

It's unclear if Fiat will move forward with its quirky electric car, or if it will actually implement some of the wild business processes it highlighted with the concept. If there is a production version, don't expect it in the U.S.