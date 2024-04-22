Mazda last week took the wraps off a new three-row midsize crossover SUV called the CX-80.

It shares a platform and interior with the CX-70 and CX-90 crossovers offered in the U.S., but unlike those models it won't be sold here. It starts sales in Europe later this year and will be rolled out to additional markets next year.

The CX-80 is essentially a stretched version of the two-row CX-60 that launched in Europe last year and is also off-limits for the U.S. The CX-80 is the same width as the CX-60 but boasts a wheelbase that's 9.8 inches longer and a roofline that's roughly one inch taller to leave enough space for third-row passengers.

Powertrains are common to both crossovers. This means a choice of gas, diesel, or plug-in hybrid options.

2024 Mazda CX-80 (Europe spec) 2024 Mazda CX-80 (Europe spec) 2024 Mazda CX-80 (Europe spec)

The gas and diesel powertrains feature turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-6 designs, while the plug-in hybrid pairs a 2.5-liter inline-4 with a single electric motor integrated with the transmission. The plug-in hybrid powertrain also includes a 17.8-kwh battery for a decent electric-only range.

All powertrains come standard with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical all-wheel-drive system.

The platform is a rear-wheel-drive design with engines mounted longitudinally. The platform also benefits from double-wishbone suspension up front and a multi-link setup at the rear. In the CX-90, it delivers a comfortable ride, but misses out on more premium features like air springs and adaptive dampers. Those premium components aren't found in the CX-80 either.

The interior of the CX-80 features a dashboard with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. A rotary dial and physical controls are still featured, and a voice assistant is also included. When using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the infotainment screen can also be used as a touchscreen.