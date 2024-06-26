BMW plans to end production of the XM plug-in hybrid in 2028

Plans for a full electric XM have been canceled, as well

The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 and electric motor powertrain lives on in forthcoming M models



BMW launched the XM plug-in hybrid SUV in 2022 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the M division. It's the first M vehicle not derived from a regular BMW since the M1 supercar was launched in the late 1970s.

Like that model, it may only live for a single generation.

Citing supplier sources, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that BMW plans to end production of the XM in 2028 and won't launch a successor for the plug-in hybrid SUV.

According to the sources, plans for an electric XM—to start production in late 2028 at the same South Carolina plant where the plug-in-hybrid version is built—have also been dropped.

2024 BMW XM Label Red

The XM was launched as a rival to pricey performance SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and high-end versions of the Porsche Cayenne. While those rivals have proven popular for their respective makers, the XM has failed to ignite the market. BMW only delivered 2,315 examples in North America in 2023, and 2024 isn't shaping up to be any better.

Ignoring the polarizing looks and $160,000 starting price, the XM isn't as quick as some of the competition, and even with its hybrid powertrain isn't very efficient, as we found out during our test drive.

BMW has attempted to boost interest by introducing a more powerful XM Label Red version. The standard XM delivers 644 hp while the Label Red ups this figure to 738 hp, making it the most powerful vehicle in the M arsenal. In both cases there's a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 paired with a single electric motor. The electric motor is integrated with the transmission, in this case an 8-speed automatic.

While the XM may be phased out, its powertrain will live on in more BMWs. It was just added to the redesigned 2025 M5 that was unveiled on Tuesday. It will likely also be added to future versions of the X5 M and X6 M.