BMW's 6-Series nameplate may be revived for a new line of coupes and convertibles, according to a recent report.

Citing a supplier source, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that BMW will introduce a new 6-Series range in the second half of 2026 as the replacement for both the 8-Series and gas-powered versions of the 4-Series. The timing points to the cars arriving as 2027 models in the U.S.

BMW fans will note the move would be a reversal of the current 8-Series having replaced the previous 6-Series for the 2019 model year.

A dealer source also confirmed plans for the new 6-Series and said despite low expected volumes, such niche models should still be offered. Last year, BMW only delivered 5,751 units of the 8-Series in North America. The 4-Series fared much better, with deliveries coming in at 50,777 units over the same period, or only about 6,000 units less than the 3-Series and 5-Series combined. The 4-Series was helped by having an electric option.

2018 BMW 6-Series

The new 6-Series will reportedly ride on BMW's current CLAR platform capable of supporting gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains, and not the automaker's Neue Klasse dedicated EV platform debuting next year in a compact crossover likely to be badged an iX3.

It isn't clear whether any new 6-Series will offer the option of an electric powertrain.

According to the report, the next 4-Series will exclusively offer electric powertrains.

Rumors of the 6-Series' return first surfaced in 2022. A report from back then claimed the 8-Series coupe and convertible would be replaced by a 6-Series range, but that the 8-Series Gran Coupe four-door body style would remain and form part of an expanded 7-Series family.