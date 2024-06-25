The 2025 Volkswagen Golf R's output increases to 328 hp

A manual transmission remains off the table for the Golf R

The Golf R gains a larger touchscreen and more LED lighting

On Tuesday, Volkswagen revealed the refreshed 2025 Volkswagen Golf R. When it arrives in the U.S. next year, it will cost more than today's model, according to VW. For more money comes more power, and a tweaked design with more LED lighting.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4's been boosted to 328 hp, up from today's 315 hp rating. VW didn't detail how the new Golf gained 13 hp, but it's probably the same or similar tune as the 20th Anniversary Edition Golf R, which then got detuned for the U.S. market. Performance is quicker with a 0-62 mph sprint dropping 0.2 seconds to 4.6 seconds. All-wheel drive remains standard as does a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. No manual transmission will be offered because VW won't allow buyers to #GiveAShift.

Spotting the updated Golf R won't be hard thanks to a revised front lighting signature. An LED unibrow now spans the entire front end connecting the headlights, similar to what's found on the electric ID.4. New 19-inch lightweight wheels fill the wheel wells and are said to be lighter than the current model's wheels, but we'll have to see what makes its way across the pond. The front bumper's been revised with reshaped intakes. The rear diffuser's new and the exhaust tips are now round rather than oval.

Inside VW's swapped in a new freestanding 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that integrates AI and ChatGPT. The loathed touch-based climate and volume controls return, but it's unclear if they are now backlit or not. Today's Golf R's touch-based controls are not.

A new Black Edition will black-out the badging.

Pricing and features for the U.S. will be announced closer to the 2025 Golf R's arrival next spring.