More than a decade after it left these shores, Chevrolet's Trailblazer nameplate is making a return for 2021. This time around it's a small crossover SUV to plug the gap between the Trax and Equinox in Chevy's lineup.

We were treated with a preview back in May and now the 2021 Trailblazer has made its debut. The covers came off on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show, where Chevy said the vehicle will start below $20,000 when it goes on sale next spring.

The vehicle features a design cribbed from the larger Blazer, including the same split LED headlight motif that connects up with the central trim on the dual-intake grille. Inside, the design features horizontal themes for the dash which houses a simple gauge cluster that looks similar to what's found in the Equinox, while a touchscreen infotainment system sits center above hard buttons for both audio and climate controls.

The platform is General Motors' new VSS-S modular design for unibody crossovers. The platform also underpins the 2020 Buick Encore GX. Power, meanwhile, comes from the choice of 1.2- and 1.3-liter engines, both of them turbocharged. The more powerful of these be rated at 155 horsepower. A continuously variable transmission will be standard with both powertrains but the 1.3-liter mill will have an available 9-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive will also be standard but all-wheel drive will be available.

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

All Trailblazers will come with standard active safety tech including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane control. Adaptive cruise control, rear park assist, and a high definition rear vision camera will be available.

Also standard will be a drive mode selector with Normal, Snow and Sport settings. Speaking of sport, buyers will be able to opt for a sporty RS grade which looks to feature an exterior design inspired by the Camaro muscle car. An alternative is the Activ grade, which dons a more rugged appearance.

Full pricing details will be announced closer to the market launch.

For more from the L.A. Auto Show, head to our dedicated hub.