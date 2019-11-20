It was the fall of 1969 when the Dodge Challenger first went on sale, enticing buyers with a combination of wild colors and a range of powerful engines.

Fast forward 50 years and the nameplate is still going strong. In fact, the current third-generation model just enjoyed its best year on the market in 2018 with 66,716 sales in the United States.

To mark the milestone, Dodge rolled out the 2020 Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It will be available next spring on four Challenger models, each of which will be available in one of seven colors: Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, F8 Green, Go Mango, and the new Gold Rush.

2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition

Dodge will build just 70 examples of each model in one of the seven colors, resulting in a total build of 1,960 cars. In other words, build slots probably won't last long.

The four models are the Challenger GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody, and the 50th Anniversary Edition treatment will cost buyers an additional $4,995 to $5,995 depending on the model. Buyers of the more powerful Challenger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye don't have to feel left out. Each of these cars will come with a 50th Anniversary badge for the 2020 model year.

The 50th Anniversary Edition treatment adds a body-colored Shaker hood scoop to contrast with a satin black hood. Black is also used for the roof, trunk lid, and fuel-filler cap. The cars are also fitted with 20-inch wheels, and those with a Brembo brake package receive a gray finish for the calipers.

2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition

Inside, you'll find Nappa leather and Alcantara trim, contrast stitching, real carbon fiber accents, unique displays for the digital instrument cluster, and a uniquely numbered build plate. Additional “50” logos can be found throughout the car, including in the headlights.

For interested buyers, dealers will start accepting orders for the Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition in December.

