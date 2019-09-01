The Dodge Challenger has been with us since 2008, but like a fine wine, it just gets better with age.

The vehicle has entered the 2020 model year and is taking a bit of a breather after the introduction of the 840-horsepower SRT Demon and 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye models over the past couple of years.

The changes for 2020 are minor and limited to visual tweaks and reshuffled equipment among the eight-model-strong lineup. For example, there are nine new wheel designs and three new exterior paint finishes (Frostbite, Hellraisin and Sinamon Stick). And for the interior, there's stitched leather on the dash and door panels across the lineup.

2020 Dodge Challenger

Sitting at the top of the heap is the SRT Hellcat Redeye, whose 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 pumps out a hefty 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. The result is 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds, a quarter-mile ET of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph, and a top speed of 203 mph.

At the other end of the performance spectrum, there's a V-6-powered Challenger with a 305-horsepower 3.0 Pentastar. This engine comes with both rear- and all-wheel-drive options.

Pricing for the 2020 Challenger will be announced closer to the showroom appearance later this year, but Dodge has confirmed that the R/T Scat Pack will come in less than $40,000. Its 6.4-liter V-8 delivers a meaty 485 horsepower, providing the best bang for your buck. The R/T Scat Pack can also be ordered with a 1320 package that adds dragstrip goodies originally developed for the SRT Demon, such as the TransBrake and Torque Reserve. These see the car scoot down the strip in 11.7 seconds at 115 mph.

2020 Dodge Challenger

For buyers who prefer a bit of luxury, there's an available Plus Package that adds several premium touches inside and out. Among the items are heated and ventilated leather seats, power tilt/telescope steering column, and unique wheels.

Most Challengers come standard with an 8-speed automatic but the R/T, R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat models come standard with a 6-speed manual and are available with the 8-speed automatic.

Despite its age, the Challenger remains as popular as ever. The 2018 sales tally of 66,716 units for the United States was the nameplate's best annual result yet. No wonder Dodge appears to be in little rush to develop a successor.

Below is the full 2020 Dodge Challenger lineup:

2020 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD

2020 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD

2020 Dodge Challenger GT RWD

2020 Dodge Challenger GT AWD

2020 Dodge Challenger R/T

2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack (available as Widebody)

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (available as Widebody)

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye (available as Widebody)

For more on the Dodge Challenger, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.