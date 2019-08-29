Mopar on Thursday revealed the latest in its series of factory-modified vehicles that started with the Mopar '10 Challenger introduced a decade ago.

The latest is also based on the Dodge Challenger, specifically the 2019 Challenger R/T Scat Pack, and will be limited to just 100 units, with 90 of those earmarked for the United States and the rest for Canada. Oh, it will also be limited to just white or black exteriors.

Buyers won't have any say on the powertrain which is the R/T Scat Pack's 6.4-liter V-8 good for 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque, paired to either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic.

Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger

For added performance, Mopar installs a cold-air intake. The car also sports strut tower braces for improved rigidity, plus a rear spoiler, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, and Brembo brakes with red calipers.

To ensure the car stands out from the throng of regular Challengers on the road, Mopar adds a graphics package for the exterior and Mopar logos on the seats. Finally, a badge reading “Mopar '19” is added to the dash near the air vent on the front passenger's side.

Dealers will start accepting orders on the Mopar '19 Challenger in September and anyone who wants one will need at least $45,835. As a bonus, each owner will receive a special package that includes a birth certificate with the exact date of manufacture and the unique build number.