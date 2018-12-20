2019 Dodge Challenger preview

Follow Viknesh



The Dodge Challenger has been with us since 2008, but like a fine wine it just gets better with age.

The vehicle has entered the 2019 model year, and while the 840-horsepower SRT Demon is no longer at the party, the drag strip hero's influence can be felt in several models in the lineup, none more so than the new-for-2019 SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Featuring red eyes in its Hellcat badges to signify that it's been possessed by the Demon, the SRT Hellcat Redeye comes with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 pumping out a hefty 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. The result is 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds, a quarter-mile ET of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph, and a top speed of 203 mph. And unlike the Demon, there's no production cap on this beast.

There's more power for the regular SRT Hellcat too. For 2019, output from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 has been dialed up to 717 hp and 656 lb-ft, up from 707 hp and 650 lb-ft previously. This one now runs the quarter-mile in 10.9 seconds.

Note, both quarter-mile figures are with the cars' available Widebody option. Go with the narrow body and you'll need to add 0.3 of a second to both times.

The big news for fans on a budget is that you can add the Demon's aggressive Widebody look—and the extra grip it brings—to the R/T Scat Pack model. And this one's certainly no slouch with the 6.4-liter V-8 under the hood, good for 485 hp and 475 lb-ft. It starts from about $40,000.

In addition to these changes, the 2019 model year sees the Challenger receive some new hood designs. The most prominent is the retro dual-snorkel hood on the Hellcat models. Fans of Mopar machines from the 1960s and '70s will instantly recognize the design, which is said to be fully functional, allowing maximum air flow into the engine's intake.

The Hellcats also benefit from some of the Demon's electronic wizardry including Launch Control, Launch Assist, Line Lock and Torque Reserve. The latter closes a bypass valve to prefill the supercharger and manages fuel flow and spark advance to balance engine rpm and torque, thus generating a reserve of torque to be delivered upon acceleration from a standing stop.

Once again, the R/T Scat Pack doesn't miss out as it also picks up Launch Control, Launch Assist and Line Lock. It also gets an SRT-tuned chassis with stiffer front springs, retuned shock absorbers and larger sway bars front and rear. There's also a rear spoiler borrowed from the Hellcat.

And right at the other end of the performance spectrum, there's still a V-6-powered Challenger with a 305-horsepower 3.0 engine. This engine comes with both rear- and all-wheel-drive options.

The 2019 updates to the Challenger along with those to the Charger are to tide things over until Dodge finally implements a full redesign for the cars sometime around 2021. Fiat Chrysler Automobile's late chief, Sergio Marchionne, told Motor Authority in June that the redesigned cars may stick with the current-gen platform, albeit a heavily updated version. Previously it was thought that the cars might adopt a platform from either Alfa Romeo or Maserati.

Full pricing for the 2019 Dodge Challenger range is below:

2019 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD: $27,295

2019 Dodge Challenger GT RWD: $29,995

2019 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD: $30,295

2019 Dodge Challenger GT RWD: $32,995

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T: $34,100

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack: $38,995 (plus $1,000 gas guzzler tax for manual transmission)

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat: $60,350 (includes $1,700 gas guzzler tax)

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat: $71,350 (includes $1,700 gas guzzler tax)

All prices include a $1,395 destination charge.

