Buick has released specs on its new supersized Encore model, dubbed the GX. The 2020 Encore GX will slot in between the regular Encore and the almost-mid-size Envision, further segmenting Buick's small crossover lineup.

We first saw the Encore GX earlier this year when Buick showed it off in China. The GX's slightly larger footprint led us to believe that it would simply replace the existing Encore in the U.S., but with today's announcement Buick has confirmed that the GX will be an addition to its lineup, rather than a replacement.

The GX will be powered by two available turbocharged engines. Buick did not offer specifications on the 1.2-liter, but it will be paired exclusively to a continuously variable transmission and front-wheel drive. The 1.3-liter will develop 155 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque, and will be available with either the aforementioned CVT with front-wheel drive or a 9-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.

Outside, the GX is a bit more well-proportioned than the plain-Jane Encore. Buyers who want something a little sportier can opt for the Sport Touring, or ST, package, which includes unique wheels, body-colored fender arches, and a black mesh grille with red accents.

2020 Buick Encore GX 2020 Buick Encore GX 2020 Buick Encore GX

Inside, materials should be a bit nicer than the Encore's, but don't expect a massive upgrade. Buick says it has employed its "QuietTuning" NVH reduction strategy in the GX, so it should be more pleasant on the road than some of its direct competitors. Leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel will be available. It will also come standard with 60/40 split-folding rear seats and underfloor storage. It will have 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind those seats, but Buick hasn't shared how much cargo space it will have with the rear seats folded down.

2020 Buick Encore GX

Standard safety equipment on the GX will include forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian detection and braking, lane departure warning, active lane control, a following-distance indicator, and automatic high/low beam headlights.

Additional safety features offers optionally will include features such as rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitors with lane-change alerts, GM's rear camera mirror, and a surround-view camera system. Adaptive cruise control and automatic parking assist are also available on higher trims.

Like the rest of GM's offerings, the Encore GX will have standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibilty with wireless device charging available as an upgrade.

The Encore GX will arrive in U.S. dealers early in 2020, Buick says. Look for pricing closer to the on-sale date.