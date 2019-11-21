Mercedes-Benz's GLS has spawned two new versions, one from Maybach and the other from AMG. The latter is the new GLS63 which sports a twin-turbocharged V-8 and mild-hybrid system and, thanks to 603 horsepower, will sprint to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. Not bad for a full-size luxury SUV.

Genesis has given its G90 flagship a major update for 2020. The new look was previewed on the Essentia coupe concept unveiled in 2018 and characterized by a trapezoidal grille and flat, dual-bar headlights.

Maserati's long-awaited sports car due in 2020 has finally been spotted, albeit in rudimentary test mule form. Maserati said the test mules are for powertrain evaluation only, with the data gathered to be used for simulations before the first prototypes with the final bodywork hit the road.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63, GLS63 pair fire-breathing V-8 to mild-hybrid powertrains

2020 Genesis G90 debuts at 2019 LA Auto Show

Maserati sports car surfaces as a test mule

2020 Subaru Outback vs. 2020 Subaru Forester: Compare Crossover SUVs

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS revealed: Plush SUV has Bentayga, Cullinan in its sights

2020 Kia Niro: 50-mpg hybrid gets upgraded interface, sharper look

2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year finalists named

2019 Audi E-Tron review

2021 Volkswagen Transporter (T7) spy shots

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: 170-mile EV inherits good stuff from Kona Electric