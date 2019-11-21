Genesis introduced a major update for its 2020 G90 sedan last year in the brand's home market of Korea. The update saw the full-size flagship take on a more dramatic look inspired by 2018's Essentia coupe concept and characterized by a trapezoidal grille and flat, dual-bar headlights.

Now the updated G90 has made its U.S. debut, with the covers coming off on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Genesis also confirmed at the show that sales will start in December.

The wedgy look is the result of a combination of Genesis' Athletic Elegance and Horizontal Architecture design themes, with only the roof and doors carrying over from the outgoing model. It's sure to prove controversial, but you'd better get used to it as it will also appear on the smaller G80.

The updated G90's interior design remains much the same as the outgoing model though some panels have been made more refined and connectivity options have been vastly improved. Over-the-air updates, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, natural speak voice activation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have all been added.

An expanded suite of electronic driver assist features are also included. This includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with cyclist and pedestrian detection, and highway driving assist. This latter feature assists the driver by automatically keeping the car in the center of the lane on marked highways, while also keeping a safe distance with the vehicle in front.

Don't look for any new powertrains because there aren't any. Although hybrid and even battery-electric powertrains are part of Genesis' future, there aren't any electrified options coming for the G90 just yet. The updated G90 continues with the 2019 model's 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque and 5.0-liter V-8 delivering 420 hp and 383 lb-ft. An 8-speed automatic is standard.

Genesis sold 2,088 G90s in the U.S. in 2018 and the brand is on track to sell a similar number this year. Pricing currently starts at ‭$69,325‬, including destination. Pricing for the 2020 model closer to the market launch.

