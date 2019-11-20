Aston Martin's DBX has finally landed. It's a proper performance SUV with a handsome design, 542 horsepower of grunt, and a sub-$200,000 price tag. The first examples are due at dealers in the second half of 2020.

Audi launched the E-Tron SUV just last year but the firm's next EV is already on the auto show circuit. The vehicle is the E-Tron Sportback, which is essentially the E-Tron with a more rakish, coupe-like profile.

EV startup Karma has unveiled the new Revero GTS and SC2 concept. The latter is a sleek, battery-electric sports car boasting 1,100 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds. Yes, if built with those specs, Karma would have a potential rival to the second-generation Tesla Roadster.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Aston Martin DBX is a sumptuous high-riding sports wagon

2020 Audi E-tron Sportback revealed: Space makes way for style

Karma SC2 electric coupe concept has 1,100 horsepower, 350-mile range

2019 Audi E-Tron crashes well, scores 5 stars from the NHTSA

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring revealed with all-wheel drive, plug-in hybrid batteries

5 things we didn’t expect in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid debuts with 302 horsepower

2020 Honda CR-V vs. 2020 Nissan Rogue: Compare Crossover SUVs

2020 Kamra Revero GTS arrives with quicker acceleration, more range

California is boycotting automakers that don't side with state on emissions