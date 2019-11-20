Aston Martin gifted itself an SUV for its 106th birthday. It may be a stretch to call it an SUV, so perhaps we'll say Aston put a bow around a high-riding sport wagon—one that sets a new standard for crossover design.

The 2021 Aston Martin DBX was unveiled Tuesday on the eve of the 2019 Los Angeles auto show. The crossover SUV is a stunner with gorgeous curves, a sumptuous interior, and all-weather performance, wrapped around a twin-turbo V-8 powertrain.

The DBX keeps its design in the family but evolves the language. The front grille is a close match to the latest Vantage, but LED daytime running lights that outline the lower bumper intakes give the DBX its own look. The hood features louvers, while the sculpted sides grab eyes, drawing attention to a strong character that line runs into the rear fenders to create a gorgeous shoulder.

Like every Aston Martin, the DBX is all about the small details. The frameless doors, glass B-pillar finishers, rear spoiler, and sculpted rear tailgate are all flourishes that add their special touches.

When it goes into production in the first half of 2020 at a new plant in St. Athan, Wales, the DBX's body and dedicated platform will be built from aluminum. Still, it will have a curb weight of 4,940 pounds.

Inside, the DBX is adorned with full-grain leather, suede, metal, and wood. Technology is front and center with a 10.3-inch touchscreen on the dashboard with Apple CarPlay compatibility, a touchpad borrowed from Mercedes-Benz, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. It has seating for five adults, front sport seats, and a standard full-glass panoramic roof. Aston Martin said there's plenty of knee, leg, and foot room for adults, but we'll have to report back on that.

The DBX has 22.3 cubic feet of storage behind the second row. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seat can tumble forward and increase storage capacity to a 54.0 cubic feet.

Every DBX is powered by a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels, and a rear electronic rear limited-slip differential aids traction and helps put the power to the road. While the V-8 features cylinder deactivation in the name of fuel economy, the DBX is about performance. Aston Martin said the crossover SUV can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 181 mph. It's rated to tow up to 5,490 pounds.

The DBX should be able to take corners quickly thanks to a three-chamber air suspension, adaptive dampers, and active anti-roll bars powered by a 48-volt electrical system. The air suspension can raise or lower the DBX nearly 2 inches in either direction on the fly from its standard 7.48-inches of ground clearance.

Active safety tech will come standard on every DBX in the form of blind-spot monitors, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, and active lane control. It also has a surround-view camera system.

Full options haven't been detailed yet, but Aston Martin said a Pet Package will add a portable washer for dirty animals or gear while a Snow Package will include boot warmers for those chilly ski-trip mornings. Like other Aston Martins, the company's personalization program will let buyers go wild with the ability to customize their DBX to their personal tastes.

The 2021 Aston Martin DBX will arrive in the U.S in the second half of 2020 and will cost at least $189,900.