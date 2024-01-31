Rolls-Royce is recalling many of the first electric cars it has built over an insufficient electrical ground that could increase the chances of a fire.

The automaker says that potentially affected 2024 Spectre electric coupes were made from October 24, 2023 through December 11, 2023. Production of the Spectre started last summer, according to Rolls-Royce, with the first cars delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

"The ground connection cable between the front electric motor and the vehicle chassis may contain adhesive residue which can increase electrical resistance and cause an insufficient ground," Rolls-Royce stated in recall documents filed with the federal government and posted Monday. This also creates a greater possibility of a front-motor short circuit, which could injure technicians working on the vehicle, it added.

The fix involves an inspection of the ground cable connection, with excess residue removed as necessary. Rolls-Royce will instruct dealerships about the recall by February 1 and owners by March 15.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce says it has shipped 107 Spectres to the U.S., but fewer than a third have been delivered to customers. So while the automaker estimates that 90% of cars have the ground flaw, inspections and fixes will mostly be conducted on cars that haven't yet reached customers.

The Spectre is Rolls' first step toward going all-electric by 2030. The 214.6-inch-long coupe is built on an aluminum space frame to help save weight, but still checks in at a portly 6,550 pounds. Its dual electric motors produce a combined 577 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, with 0-60 mph acceleration estimated at 4.4 seconds. A 102-kwh battery pack provides 260 miles of range.