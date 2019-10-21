Audi on Monday unveiled a new plug-in hybrid model in its A6 family, but we won't see it in the United States. Only the plug-in hybrid versions of the Q5, A7 Sportback and A8 have been announced for our market.

The plug-in hybrid A6, badged an A6 55 TFSI e, is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 working in conjunction with an electric motor integrated with the transmission. The system develops a peak output of 367 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, all of which is channeled to the four wheels via a standard all-wheel-drive system.

2020 Audi A6 55 TFSI e (European spec)

The same powertrain is found in the plug-in hybrid Q5, Q7 and A7 Sportback. The plug-in hybrid A8 features a more powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 for its internal-combustion component, resulting in a peak output of 443 hp and 516 lb-ft.

Despite the lower output, the plug-in hybrid A6 is no slouch. Owners can expect 0-62 mph acceleration in 5.6 seconds and a top speed limited to 155 mph. There's a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that should provide about 25 miles of pure electric driving.

2020 Audi A6 55 TFSI e (European spec)

As is the case with most plug-in hybrids, Audi's system lets the driver choose from multiple powertrain modes. In addition to the pure EV mode, the driver is able to maintain a certain battery charge for later use via a Battery Hold mode. The standard mode is Hybrid, where both power sources are used. This mode also has the ability to work with the navigation system to reduce fuel consumption, typically by switching to electric driving in urban areas and stop-and-go traffic.

The plug-in hybrid A6 comes well-equipped as it features an S Line body kit, black exterior accents, 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, Matrix LED headlights, sport seats, and a digital instrument cluster. But don't feel too sad that it isn't coming here, as we at least will finally see the A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant on local soil.