Wagon fans have something to celebrate: The Audi A6 Allroad is coming back to the United States in 2020.

The German automaker on Monday announced the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad for the U.S. market after the nameplate was first introduced here nearly 20 years ago.

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad will stick to the original's formula: air suspension, turbocharged power, sophisticated all-wheel drive, and a tough look.

When it arrives, it'll be easy to spot on the road. Unlike the first-generation Allroad (based on the C5 A6) the 2020 model's wheel arches and rocker panels are painted in a matte gray finish that contrasts with the body color. The original, you may recall, had unpainted gray plastic, picked for extra protection as the plastic didn't chip from rocks or dirt.

Finishing the look is an Allroad-specific grille with chrome vertical slats, plus 20-inch wheels beneath the flared arches. The roof rails and front bumper bottom are finished in silver while a rear diffuser finishes the rear bumper.

Like the first-generation A6 Allroad, the 2020 model will ride on air suspension allowing the wagon to increase its ride height to provide 7.3 inches of ground clearance (the first-generation could go up to 8 inches in the air). In auto and comfort modes, the A6 Allroad will provide 5.5 inches of ground clearance while dynamic mode will drop it to 4.9 inches. Off-road mode puts the wagon 6.7 inches above the ground while a lift mode can take it up further to 7.3 inches.

For light off-roading, hill descent control, a tilt angle assist (that display's the wagon's tilt angle on the infotainment screen), and all-wheel steering is on board.

Inside, the A6 Allroad offers the same experience as the sedan, which is to say it's filled with technology including twin touchscreens for infotainment, a digital gauge cluster (though it's unclear if this will be standard or available), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and leather upholstery with heated seats. Audi hasn't dished full details, but a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting, and Bang & Olufsen sound system will be on the options list.

Like the original A6 Allroad, the 2020 model is powered by a turbocharged V-6. Under the hood sits a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to produce 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which is directed to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Audi's quattro ultra all-wheel-drive system, which can automatically disconnect to make the car front-wheel-drive, is standard.

An Anniversary Edition A6 Allroad pays homage to the first-generation model with a Gavial Green color option with Sarder brown Valcona leather with Nappa accents. Fine Grain Ash Natural Noble Wood trim finishes the look inside the special edition with stainless steel pedals and footrest along with contrast stitching on the leather airbag cap and seat base.

Now with the local debuts of the 2020 RS 6 Avant and A6 Allroad confirmed, there's hope the standard A6 Avant will return to the U.S. as well.