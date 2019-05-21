After years of promises, Audi is finally ready to roll out plug-in hybrid versions of its core models globally.

They will feature the automaker's next-generation plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the first of them was confirmed on Tuesday as the Q5 55 TFSI e. Others will include A6-, and A7- and A8-based models.

Audi A8, A7, A6 and Q5 plug-in hybrids

The Q5 55 TFSI e's lengthy name represents the new format Audi is using for its plug-in hybrids, as the previous e-tron badge is now exclusively reserved for battery-electric models, like the e-tron and upcoming e-tron Sportback.

Its powertrain meanwhile consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 working in conjunction with an electric motor integrated with a 7-speed automatic. The system develops a peak output of 367 horsepower, all of which is channeled to the four wheels via a standard all-wheel-drive system. For efficiency, drive is normally sent to the front wheels only but can be split with the rear wheels when extra traction is required.

2020 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e

Audi quotes 0-62 mph acceleration of 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 148 mph for the Q5 55 TFSI e.

A 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery is able to hold enough charge for an electric range approaching 25 miles. With only the electric motor working, output is limited to 140 horsepower and the top speed to 84 mph, however.

2020 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e

As is the case with most plug-in hybrids, Audi's system lets the driver choose from multiple powertrain modes. In addition to the pure EV mode, the driver is able to maintain a certain battery charge for later use via a Battery Hold mode. The standard mode is Hybrid, where both power sources are used. This mode also has the ability to work with the navigation system to reduce fuel consumption, typically by switching to electric driving in urban areas and stop-and-go traffic.

The Q5 55 TFSI e will start deliveries in Europe this fall. Availability in the United States, together with the all-important EPA fuel economy numbers, will be announced at a later date.