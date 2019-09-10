Audi introduced a new model for those that don’t want to sacrifice style in the name of eco-friendliness. It’s called the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro and it adds plug-in hybrid technology to Audi’s stylish liftback.

Under the hood of the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro you’ll find a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. That gas engine is responsible for spinning the A7’s front wheels, while an electric motor integrated into the car’s 7-speed S tronic gearbox is used to power the rear wheels, hence the electric quattro designation.

Total system output stands at a healthy 361 hp and 368 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which is available from 1,250 rpm. As a result of that grunt, the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro can scoot from 0-60 in in about 5.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph.

Of course the big draw of the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro is economy, with performance merely being an additional benefit. The A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro can travel more than 25 miles on battery power alone and hit speeds of 84 mph in electric mode.

Powering the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro’s electric motor is a 14.1-kwh lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the luggage compartment floor. Despite that placement, Audi says the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro retains the same cargo room as the standard A7.

The A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro comes with three drive modes—EV mode, Battery Hold mode and Hybrid mode. All three do exactly as they say.

The A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro also has an advanced computer system that can create predictive strategy controls based on traffic, distance to destination and even road gradients. If you’re using the A7’s integrated navigation, the system will even conserve battery power to ensure you’ll have enough juice to arrive emissions-free at your destination.

When plugged into a fast charger, the A7’s battery pack can be charged up in as little as 2.5 hours. On a 230 volt source, the A7 plug-in requires about 7 hours for a full charge.

Audi hasn’t announced if the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro will be available in the United States, but it’s scheduled to go on sale in Germany this year with a starting price of 77,850 euros ($85,950).