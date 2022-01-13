Audi last fall confirmed that the E-Tron would be rebranded a Q8 E-Tron when it undergoes a redesign in 2026, but the name change could be introduced much sooner than that.

Automobilwoche (subscription required) reported on Sunday that the name change will happen when the mid-size electric crossover undergoes its mid-cycle update later this year.

Apparently the name change is to clear up confusion about where the E-Tron sits in the lineup, now that there are so many other Audi models carrying an E-Tron badge.

It could also be a reflection of the extent of the updates Audi plans for the vehicle. Prototypes spotted in the wild suggest only minor styling updates, but rumors point to much more substantial changes happening under the sheet metal.

We could see new batteries, more efficient electric motors, and new electronic control software to help boost range. The E-Tron arrived for the 2019 model year with just 204 miles of range as measured by the EPA. Efficiency updates added for 2021 saw the range increased to 222 miles. The mid-cycle update is expected to increase the range closer to 300 miles. The E-Tron Sportback currently has an EPA-rated range of 218 miles. It should also receive something closer to 300 miles with the update.

We should see the updated E-Tron, whatever it's called, introduced for the 2023 model year. Other Audi EVs due in the coming years include a Q6 E-Tron, A6 E-Tron, and a production version of last year's Grandsphere concept, which may just replace the A8. And beyond 2026, Audi will only introduce EVs. This means we're unlikely to see a redesign of the internal-combustion Q8.