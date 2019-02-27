New EV brand Polestar unveiled its second model, the Polestar 2, on Wednesday ahead of the formal debut at next week's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

The car is a small sport sedan that Polestar is calling a Model 3 rival. That's a fair assessment as the Polestar 2 is confirmed with a 78-kilowatt-hour battery good for an estimated EPA-rated range of 275 miles. In comparison, the Model 3 offers 264 miles in Mid Range guise and 310 miles as a Long Range.

Underpinning the car is the Compact Modular Architecture found in the Volvo XC40 and several models from Lynk & Co. For the Polestar 2, the battery is located in the floor and helps boost rigidity by serving as a structural member of the chasssis.

Polestar 2

The platform wasn't the only element borrowed from Volvo. The design was actually first shown in 2016 on the Volvo 40.2 concept car. Elements include a full-width light bar spanning the rear, a sheet of glass lining the roof, frameless side mirrors, and LED headlights.

An electric motor at each axle provides 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of thrust. This will deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in under 5.0 seconds, according to the company's specs. On the chassis side, the Polestar 2 benefits from Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and unique 20-inch forged wheels.

Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster and an 11-inch touchscreen. The latter runs a new Android-based infotainment system and integrates natural speak voice activation. Polestar says the Polestar 2 will also have an app that will provide owners with hassle-free access to public charging stations.

Polestar 2

Polestar plans to start production of the Polestar 2 at its plant in China in early 2020. A launch edition will be offered in the first year and will cost about $63,000 outright. A regular model will then be launched starting at about $45,000. A subscription program will be available too. Final pricing will be locked in closer to the market launch.

It was only in late 2017 that Volvo spun off its Polestar performance arm into a standalone brand for high-performance electric cars and revealed the first model in the form of the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1. But Polestar isn’t taking the slow road to success. The brand is now adding the Polestar 2 and has already confirmed a Polestar 3, a small SUV, for launch in 2022.

Stay tuned for the debut at the Geneva auto show on March 5. To learn about other vehicles set for the show, head to our dedicated hub.