Buyers looking to race up the Polestar 2 need not fret. Volvo's performance spinoff has developed a Performance Pack for the compact electric sport sedan that adds some impressive chassis upgrades for not much money.

The pack will set you back $5,000, on top of the price of the Polestar 2 which starts from ‭$61,200‬, including delivery.

Included in the pack are Ohlins dampers with manual adjustment (22 settings), 20-inch forged alloys with Continental SportContact tires, and Brembo brakes with 4-piston calipers up front. The pack also includes gold accents for the seatbelts and tire valve caps.

Polestar 2 Performance Pack

The pack doesn't add any extra power, though we're sure few will complain with the car's stock 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet. Rather, the pack is designed to deliver an ideal mix of comfort and performance, something Joakim Rydholm, Polestar's head of chassis development, refers to as the “golden ride.”

With 408 hp from its dual-motor system, the Polestar 2 will sprint to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds or less. The battery is a 78-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit that Polestar estimates will deliver over 250 miles of range. An EPA figure is yet to be announced.

The Polestar 2 started production in March at a Volvo plant in Luqiao, China. Production of the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe is handled at Polestar's own plant in Chengdu, China. Polestar's next model will be an electric SUV due around 2022.