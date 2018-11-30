Volvo's Android-powered infotainment system will debut in Polestar 2





Volvo to embed Google in future infotainment system

Earlier this year, Volvo announced its next-generation infotainment system will bake in Google and use the Android operating system. Now we know where we'll see the system first.

Volvo research and development boss Henrik Green said in an interview at the 2018 LA Auto Show that the Polestar 2 would be the first car to feature the system, Automotive News (subscription required) reported Thursday.

The future version of Volvo's Sensus infotainment system will come embedded with the Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and Google Maps. Sensus will use an Android operating system, which will make the functions very familiar to anyone with an Android smartphone. Apple iOS users need not worry, though. Volvo said this past May that the system will still be compatible with Apple CarPlay.

Volvo 40.2 concept

Green was responsible for welcoming Google into Volvo cars after he axed the company's planned internal upgrades for the Sensus system.

Most automakers only allow Android or Apple into the car via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay and still use a native, in-house infotainment system. Green said he doesn't understand the reluctance to let a company like Google into the car.

"Why would you ever pick that fight and invest the same amount of money? It would be an endless struggle to make it as good," he said in the interview.

He also expects much better quality scores with a Google system, and the company will partner with Volvo to fix any issues that arise, which should save money.

Volvo 40.2 concept

The Polestar 2 will be the second vehicle from the newly established independent brand. Polestar will offer its first car, the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid performance coupe, next year. The second car should debut next year as a direct challenger to the Tesla Model 3 with a battery-electric powertrain. Polestar said the 2 will feature a 350-mile range and 405 horsepower with a starting price around $40,000. An on-sale date hasn't been shared, but expect it to arrive a year or two after the Polestar 1.