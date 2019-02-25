After years of promising, Audi is finally ready to roll out plug-in hybrid versions of its core models globally.

The automaker on Monday announced that plug-in hybrid versions of the Q5, A6, A7 Sportback and A8 will be presented next week during the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

The cars won't be badged e-trons, like the current A3 e-tron Sportback. Instead, e-tron will be reserved for Audi's battery-electric cars and the plug-in hybrids given a TFSI e label.

In each of the models, an electric motor is integrated with an 8-speed automatic and works in conjunction with an internal-combustion engine to send power to all four wheels. Each model also has a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery good for an electric range approaching 25 miles on a single charge.

The Q5, A6 and A7 plug-in hybrids will also be available in performance guise. These will resemble Audi's S models and come with sport-tuned suspension and a higher peak rating from the electric motor. The cars will also feature sporty touches in their cabins, and the A6 and A7 versions will also feature a black styling package with darkened exterior accents, brake calipers painted in red, and tinted windows at the rear.

Availability of Audi's new plug-in hybrids in the United States is yet to be announced but in other markets the cars will be available to order in 2019.

The Geneva auto show starts March 5. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.