The U.S. president may have the Beast 2.0, but Inkas has something nearly as protective for the private sector. The Canadian company released details of its fully armored 2019 Cadillac Escalade conversion last Wednesday, and the hulking SUV provides an overwhelming sense of luxury.

Starting with a standard 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV (the long-wheelbase model), Inkas fits the body with CEN 1063 BR6 armor, which is enough to stop bullets from high-power assault rifles. The hear hatch is lined with an extra plated door for added security. For those who want even more security, armor upgrades are available to stop armor-piercing bullets.

Armored 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV by Inkas

To ensure utmost comfort, Inkas installs a 4.0-inch roof extension to the SUV improves head room once inside. And inside, the Cadillac reaches Rolls-Royce levels of luxury. High-quality materials cover every surface of the passenger cabin. They include Alcantara, various suedes, and wood paneling. Also present is a mini bar, an air purification system, a smart TV, and an 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot.

An optional Chairman Package boosts the levels of luxury even further. It comes with heated, cooled, and massaging power-reclining chairs with powered ottomans. To provide just the right amount of light, Inkas includes its DayLight headliner system that mimics natural daylight at any time of the day.

If someone needs an armored Escalade ESV, they likely want to see what's going on around them. Never fear, Inkas includes a 360-degree close-circuit camera system to monitor the surroundings. Footage is also backed up to a cloud server. Everything is controlled from a touchscreen tablet system inside the SUV.

Additional options buyers can choose from include biometric gun safes, satellite TV and telephone systems, and even heavy-duty exhaust fans for VIPs who care to light cigars in the back. Curiously, Inkas didn't detail the "evasive security features" that are available at a buyer's request. Smokescreen? Oil slicks? Who knows? We thought those kinds things only came from Q Branch.

The armored and luxurious Escalade starts at $300,000, but configurations can easily top $500,000, per the company.