GFG Style, the design studio born from a partnership between legendary designer and former Italdesign head Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio, have a new concept vehicle on the horizon—but not a typical one.

The firm plans to debut the Kangaroo electric SUV at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show this March. In a January announcement, GFG Style said the Kangaroo is an "electric hyper SUV," capable of hitting a top speed of 155 mph on any terrain. Keeping with the atypical trend, the SUV will only seat two passengers to boot; there's a driver's seat and room for one extra passenger.

As for the design, we like what we see so far. GFG Style acknowledged the teaser shot lends itself to a low-slung supercar but said the full vehicle will take on a different shape from other perspectives. Fabrizio Giugiaro said we'll only see the Kangaroo's eyes before the reveal in Geneva.

Left to right: Matthew Jin, Fabrizio Giugiaro and Giorgetto Giugiaro

Underneath the svelte styling is an aluminum spaceframe covered in a carbon fiber body. Sounds like the Kangaroo has the "hyper" part of things down; the materials and construction wouldn't seem out of place on a bespoke supercar. The firm also revealed that the architecture for the Kangaroo was developed in partnership with CH Auto, a Beijing-based design firm.

As for the powertrain and range, we don't know yet. Considering its top speed, we imagine the Kangaroo will pack a punch.

The Kangaroo will be the next concept to come out of GFG Style following the Sibylla concept. The retro coupe debuted at last year's Geneva auto show and featured a smart energy management system from Chinese firm Envision. If the Sibylla concept is anything to go on, the Kangaroo should be just as impressive.