While Audi has confirmed the brand will introduce a gasoline-powered Q4 crossover to slot between the Q3 and Q5 models, the brand will present an electric Q4 e-tron concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The German luxury marque didn't share many details, but provided two sketches of the concept and said the Q4 e-tron concept previews a production model to come. We expect the standard Q4 will arrive in the second half of 2019 and launch in the United States for the 2021 model year. Audi currently pegs the Q4 e-tron to show up in production form in either late 2020 or early 2021, which means it could potentially be a 2022 model.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept teaser sketch

Audi's latest e-tron concept will highlight the future direction the brand's electric mobility, per the brand. The teaser sketches show a small crossover with a face similar to that of the production Audi e-tron and the concept e-tron GT, though it's mixed with some elements of two concept cars last year: the Aicon and Elaine. However, the sketch also wears a similar rakish roofline to the production Q4 crossover, based on spy shots taken last month.

The Q4 will present as a coupe-like crossover, but many styling elements from the much larger Q8 should trickle down.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept teaser sketch

What kind of technology the Q4 e-tron concept will pack remains a mystery. Audi's first electric SUV, the e-tron, boasts a 95-kwh lithium-ion battery that should return about 250 miles of range. The A4 e-tron should boast a longer range, and perhaps upgrades to the fast-charging system found on the e-tron SUV.

We'll learn more when the Geneva Motor Show opens in just a few weeks this March.