Subaru is hopeful the world is still craving crossover SUVs, despite the body style's proliferation in recent years. That's because the Japanese firm has a new crossover concept headed to next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Previewed in a teaser shot released Tuesday, the concept, called the Viziv Adrenaline Concept, looks to combine a sporty stance with raised ground clearance, suggesting we're looking at a performance crossover of some sort.

The word adrenaline in the name may also indicate that the concept is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts—think a WRX for the off-road scene.

The Viziv Adrenaline Concept is actually the seventh member in the line of Subaru's Viziv series of concepts, which started with the original Viziv Concept rolled out at the 2013 Geneva auto show. Viziv is derived from the phrase “Vision for Innovation,” and concepts bearing name don't always lead to production.

We'll have all the details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 5. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles bound for the show by visiting our dedicated hub.