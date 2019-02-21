Mercedes-Benz's electric car endeavors will sit center stage on the automaker's stands at next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

In an announcement made Wednesday outlining its Geneva plans, Mercedes confirmed six premieres, two of which will be EV concepts.

One will be a concept of Mercedes' Formula E race car for the 2019/2020 season of the electric car race series. The actual race car is being developed with long-time Mercedes motorsport partner HWA and will be based on Formula E's Gen2 control chassis introduced for the current 2018/2019 season.

Mercedes-EQ logo

Of more interest is the new EQV concept that Mercedes is also bringing. Previously thought to simply be an electric version of Mercedes' V-Class van, the automaker in its Wednesday announcement described the EQV as an electric SUV. The automaker also described the concept as representing an almost production-ready model, suggesting that an EQV might not be too far from showrooms.

Mercedes will have at least 10 EVs in its lineup by 2022. Some will be electric versions of existing nameplates, like the e-Sprinter van unveiled earlier this year, while others will be new additions like the EQC. While so far Mercedes has relied on existing platforms originally developed for internal-combustion models, the automaker is working on a dedicated EV platform that will first appear in an EQS sedan due for 2021. It's possible that the EQV concept—and any production model it may spawn—will also sit on this platform.

The Geneva auto show starts March 5. Mercedes will also use the show to present the updated 2020 GLC, the redesigned 2020 CLA Shooting Brake, its updated 2019 V-Class, and a concept from the Smart brand called the Forease+. For our complete coverage on the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.